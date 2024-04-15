Tractor hits explosive in Kharkiv Oblast, driver injured

A tractor hit a mine in the Balakliia hromada in Kharkiv Oblast on 15 April [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The driver was slightly injured.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "On 15 April in the field near the village of Yavirske in the Balakliia hromada a tractor hit an unknown explosive.

As a result of the detonation the tractor has been damaged."

Details: The driver has been slightly injured and refused to be hospitalised. The explosive type is being specified.

