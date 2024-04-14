All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Emergency Service response protocols completely changed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 16:28
Ukraine's Emergency Service response protocols completely changed
Stock photo: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reviewed its response protocols which concern the work of rescuers, as well as using engineering and special equipment.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, at the 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "We have completely reviewed the instruction of using the capacities of the State Emergency Service. This concerns engineering equipment, special equipment and our rescuers.

Advertisement:

We have increased the number of rescuers who are in charge of high-altitude work: if there were 150 of them at the beginning of the year, and now there are already 500. We are also increasing the so-called "fountain" units which eliminate the consequences at oil and gas sector facilities."

Details: Klymenko stated that these rules change due to the mistakes committed while working, including the cases of deaths among the rescuers.

Quote: "We have completely changed all response protocols, starting with which armoured vests our rescuers should wear. At the beginning of the war and even a few months ago, we lost several rescuers because the vests did not cover their torsos entirely. It is uncomfortable to work in a large vest but it is a matter of safety, a matter of life and death."

More details: Klymenko revealed that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is also helping local authorities build the second and third defence lines.

Background: On 15 March, the Russians struck civilian infrastructure of the city of Odesa with missiles. After the first strike the Russians launched another attack on the emergency service members while they were eliminating the consequences and providing aid to the people injured. As a result, 21 people were killed and more than 70 were injured.

During a visit to Odesa, Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, instructed his ministry to review the emergency services’ approach to emergency response, taking the situation on the ground into account, and to amend this approach wherever necessary.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Emergency ServiceMinistry of Internal Affairs
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
State Emergency Service
Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs pays tribute to rescue workers killed in Kharkiv – video
Aftermath of large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: four wounded, 12 killed – photo
Russian attack on Kharkiv: three rescue workers killed in repeated strike
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: