Ukraine's Emergency Service response protocols completely changed

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reviewed its response protocols which concern the work of rescuers, as well as using engineering and special equipment.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, at the 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "We have completely reviewed the instruction of using the capacities of the State Emergency Service. This concerns engineering equipment, special equipment and our rescuers.

We have increased the number of rescuers who are in charge of high-altitude work: if there were 150 of them at the beginning of the year, and now there are already 500. We are also increasing the so-called "fountain" units which eliminate the consequences at oil and gas sector facilities."

Details: Klymenko stated that these rules change due to the mistakes committed while working, including the cases of deaths among the rescuers.

Quote: "We have completely changed all response protocols, starting with which armoured vests our rescuers should wear. At the beginning of the war and even a few months ago, we lost several rescuers because the vests did not cover their torsos entirely. It is uncomfortable to work in a large vest but it is a matter of safety, a matter of life and death."

More details: Klymenko revealed that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is also helping local authorities build the second and third defence lines.

Background: On 15 March, the Russians struck civilian infrastructure of the city of Odesa with missiles. After the first strike the Russians launched another attack on the emergency service members while they were eliminating the consequences and providing aid to the people injured. As a result, 21 people were killed and more than 70 were injured.

During a visit to Odesa, Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, instructed his ministry to review the emergency services’ approach to emergency response, taking the situation on the ground into account, and to amend this approach wherever necessary.

