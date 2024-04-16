All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

White House won't support bill to help Israel alone

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 16 April 2024, 00:33
White House won't support bill to help Israel alone
Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo: Getty Images

The White House has announced that it opposes a separate bill to aid Israel without helping Ukraine.

Source: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's briefing

Details: She said that "we will not accept a stand-alone" Israel aid bill.

Advertisement:

Jean-Pierre said that a separate bill would not help Israel and Ukraine. It would actually delay the necessary assistance. 

She also called on the House of Representatives to pass a bill to provide US$95 billion in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

Earlier, during a briefing, National Security Spokesman John Kirby said that the White House "is opposed to a stand-alone bill that would just work on Israel and we’ve seen proposed".

Background:

  • House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement Saturday that the House would change its legislative schedule this week to "consider legislation that supports our ally Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable," but it's not yet clear what legislation that will be, or how drastically it might depart from the Senate-passed bill.
  • US Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said that during a Sunday phone call between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, a "consensus" was reached that Congress should act quickly to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine.
  • US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday that the House would "try again" to vote for military aid to Israel in response to Iran's large-scale attack. But he did not specify whether the package of support for Ukraine would be combined with the aid to Israel and would be voted on this week.
  • Hardline conservatives have warned Johnson against including funding for Ukraine in any aid package for Israel.
  • On Friday, Johnson discussed support for Ukraine with potential Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
  • After the meeting, Trump said he supported approving financial aid to Ukraine, but in the form of a loan.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAIsraelwaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
USA
Borrell: EU must change defence paradigm and start defending itself
Ukraine should receive same support as Israel after Iranian attack, Czech politicians say
US Senate talks about consensus for urgent aid to Ukraine and Israel
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: