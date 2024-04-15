All Sections
Public activist Pavlo Petrychenko killed in combat zone

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 15 April 2024, 22:22
Pavlo Petrychenko. Photo: PetrychenkoM on Twitter (X)

Pavlo Petrychenko, a public activist and sergeant of the 59th Brigade, was killed in Donetsk Oblast while performing a combat mission.

Source: the soldier's sister on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Today, my brother, Pavlo Petrychenko, sergeant of the 59th Brigade, was killed in Donetsk Oblast while performing a combat mission. The place and time of the funeral will be announced later."

Background:

  • Pavlo Petrychenko was a project manager and participant in public initiatives before the war. He was involved in the development of Serhii Prytula's volunteer centre in March 2022, and in April he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 
  • On 29 March, Petrychenko's petition to restrict the operation of online casinos on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine received more than 26,000 signatures out of the 25,000 required for consideration.

