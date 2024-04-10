Polish farmers continue to block 3 border crossings with Ukraine

Polish farmers continue to block the lorries’ traffic at the Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, and Uhryniv checkpoints.

Source: European Pravda, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform

Quote: "The blockade of three directions, Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, and Uhryniv continues. In total, 450 lorries are waiting in line," Demchenko said.

Advertisement:

He said that the Yahodyn checkpoint is the largest infrastructure direction on the border with Poland for transporting freight vehicles. Specifically, it can process 1200–1400 lorries per day. However, only 70 freight vehicles passed into Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

The spokesperson pointed out that there are queues even in previously unblocked directions, which is particularly obvious at the Krakovets and Shehyni checkpoints.

Demchenko emphasised that Polish farmers do not block traffic for other categories of transport and cargo with humanitarian aid.

Background:

On 28 March, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced progress in resolving the problems of agricultural imports and road transport after talks in Warsaw with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Support UP or become our patron!