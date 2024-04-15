Two civilians killed, more injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces have attacked an educational institution in the village of Lukiantsi (Kharkiv Oblast) with a guided bomb unit (GBU), killing two people and injuring more. The number of the injured is being established.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders have once again killed civilians in Kharkiv Oblast".

Details: Russian troops launched a GBU on the village of Lukiantsi in the Lyptsi hromada of Kharkiv district at 14:00 on 15 April (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Two people have been killed, and the number of the injured is being established. All of them are civilians, the official stressed.

The GBU struck an educational institution.

Information is being gathered.

