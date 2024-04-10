All Sections
Russian Ka-27 helicopter shot down in occupied Crimea

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 April 2024, 09:47
Russian Ka-27 helicopter shot down in occupied Crimea
A Russian Ka-27 helicopter has been shot down. Photo: Pletenchuk

A Russian Ka-27 helicopter has been shot down in occupied Crimea, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for Ukraine's Navy, has reported.

Source: Pletenchuk on Facebook

Quote: "A Russian Ka-27 down in Crimea. It was looking for something. It has found it."

Details: The spokesperson provided no further information, including the type of weapon used to down the helicopter.

Background: Russia has lost 325 helicopters since the beginning of the full-scale war. In its morning report, Ukraine's General Staff reported shooting no helicopters down.

For reference: The Ka-27 is a Soviet-era naval multifunctional helicopter designed to perform naval anti-submarine defence tasks. It is deployed on ships of various classes. It can detect modern submarines and surface targets, transmit data about them to shipboard and shore stations, and attack them with onboard weapons.

