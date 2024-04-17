All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in 9 Ukrainian oblasts: Russia launches missiles, explosions rock Chernihiv

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 April 2024, 10:30
Screenshot: map of air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in northern and central oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes. Media reports have indicated explosions in the city of Chernihiv.

Source: map of air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Quote from Ukraine's Air Force: "Attention: Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, [the city of] Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast – missile danger! Additionally, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts."

Details: Civilians are urged to take cover when such a warning is issued.

A few minutes later, the Air Force reported that missiles were flying towards the city of Chernihiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Quote from the Air Force: "A missile is on its way to Chernihiv. Missiles in Chernihiv Oblast, heading for Kyiv Oblast. Kyiv, take cover immediately."

More details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Chernihiv.

An air-raid warning was issued in other central oblasts and in Ukraine's south at 09:04.

The Air Force noted that Russian tactical aircraft are active on the Eastern and Southeastern fronts and there is a threat of airstrikes.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 09:29. The danger lasted about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the air-raid warning is still in effect in Ukraine's southern and central oblasts.

The Air Force indicated that there is a threat of ballistic missile strikes in these oblasts.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 10:07. The air-raid warning is currently still in force in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

