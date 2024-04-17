All Sections
Six people reported missing after Russian missile attack on Chernihiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 April 2024, 14:09
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A search and rescue operation is underway in the city of Chernihiv at the scene of a Russian missile strike, with six people reported missing.

Source: National Police on Telegram

Quote: "As of 13:30, 14 people have been killed, 61 people have been injured, including three children. There is information about six missing citizens."

Details: Social infrastructure facilities, a university building, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's districts were damaged.

Police and rescuers are providing assistance to the civilians, and psychologists are also working with them.

