All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile strike on Chernihiv: Ukraine's foreign minister calls for additional air defence systems for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 17 April 2024, 12:41
Russian missile strike on Chernihiv: Ukraine's foreign minister calls for additional air defence systems for Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that "innocent people would not have been killed" if Ukraine had sufficient defence capabilities, and called on partners to provide additional air defence systems to Ukraine, following the Russian attack on the centre of Chernihiv on Wednesday, 17 April.

Source: Kuleba on X, European Pravda reports

Quote from Kuleba: "These innocent people would not have been killed or injured if Ukraine had sufficient air defence capabilities. Three days ago in the Middle East, we saw what reliable protection of human lives from missiles looks like. Ukraine’s partners have the necessary means to help us save Ukrainian lives with the same level of efficiency."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine's foreign minister stressed that at least 11 people have been killed and at least 22 wounded in the centre of Chernihiv since Russian terrorists attacked the city, and that the number could rise.

He also thanked Germany for having already made an important decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery.

"Building on President Zelensky's recent contacts, I will urge other partners to follow suit during my meetings with G7 allies in Italy this week," Ukraine's foreign minister added. 

Background:

Previously:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihivmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Chernihiv
Estonian Foreign Ministry on Russian strike on Chernihiv: This wouldn't have happened if Ukraine had everything they asked to protect their skies
Six people reported missing after Russian missile attack on Chernihiv
Russian forces strike Chernihiv with Iskander missiles: 14 civilians killed, 60 injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: