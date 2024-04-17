Russian missile strike on Chernihiv: Ukraine's foreign minister calls for additional air defence systems for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that "innocent people would not have been killed" if Ukraine had sufficient defence capabilities, and called on partners to provide additional air defence systems to Ukraine, following the Russian attack on the centre of Chernihiv on Wednesday, 17 April.

Source: Kuleba on X, European Pravda reports

Quote from Kuleba: "These innocent people would not have been killed or injured if Ukraine had sufficient air defence capabilities. Three days ago in the Middle East, we saw what reliable protection of human lives from missiles looks like. Ukraine’s partners have the necessary means to help us save Ukrainian lives with the same level of efficiency."

Details: Ukraine's foreign minister stressed that at least 11 people have been killed and at least 22 wounded in the centre of Chernihiv since Russian terrorists attacked the city, and that the number could rise.

He also thanked Germany for having already made an important decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery.

"Building on President Zelensky's recent contacts, I will urge other partners to follow suit during my meetings with G7 allies in Italy this week," Ukraine's foreign minister added.

Background:

On the morning of 17 April, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile attacks.

Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with three missiles. They targeted civil and social infrastructure facilities, and there were reports of deaths and injuries.

Previously:

On 17-19 April, Kuleba will visit Italy to take part in the Group of Seven ministerial meeting, where, as reported by European Pravda, he will discuss providing Ukraine with additional Patriot batteries and other air defence systems for protection against Russian terror.

Last Friday, Kuleba stated that active negotiations with Ukraine’s allies on supplying the country with two batteries for the Patriot air defence systems and one for the SAMP/T systems are ongoing.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

