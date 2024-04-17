Russian forces strike Chernihiv with Iskander missiles: 17 civilians killed, 60 injured – photos, video

A total of 17 people were killed and at least 60 injured in a Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako on Telegram; Andrii Podorvan, advisor to the Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Klymenko: "13 dead and over 60 injured in Chernihiv. Two children are among the injured [Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, reported that three children had been injured – ed.].

Quote from Podorvan: "Just a few minutes ago, I was informed that the death toll has risen to 14, and over 60 people suffered injuries of various degrees. Three of them are children. Several dozen people have been hospitalised."

Update: Emergency personnel later said the attack killed 17 people in Chernihiv, including two people who died in hospital.

Sixty-one people were hurt, including three children. Three people have been rescued from the rubble.

The search and rescue operations continue.

Photo: Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv on Telegram

Details: Klymenko added that the injured civilians are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Police officers are making door-to-door visits to damaged houses, helping the injured, and psychologists are engaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Employees of agencies and units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Chernihiv Oblast have organised blood donation for the needs of the injured," Klymenko added.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Police lieutenant Alina Mykolaiets, 25, was among those killed in the Russian attack. She lived in a neighbouring house and was at home on sick leave. She received a fatal shrapnel injury.

Podorvan noted that the building of a former hotel, which had been closed for several years, has been damaged. In addition, several high-rise buildings nearby were damaged – windows were blown out and facades were shattered.

A local hospital suffered damage, along with dozens of vehicles near the strike site, and one building belonging to a higher education institution was also affected.

Several people have been reported missing.

Photo: Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv on Telegram

Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv, added that early reports indicate that 16 buildings have been damaged – mostly with windows shuttered.

Photo: Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv on Telegram

Inspections and assessments of damage done to apartments are ongoing, along with checks of utility networks.

Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv on Telegram

"We plan to restore electricity and gas supply approximately after 17:00," Lomako announced.

Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv on Telegram

Background:

On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.

The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.

Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble.

Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.

This article has been updated since publication.

