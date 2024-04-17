All Sections
Russian forces try to break through to outskirts of Chasiv Yar in roundabout ways – Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 April 2024, 17:03
Russian forces try to break through to outskirts of Chasiv Yar in roundabout ways – Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Screenshot: Deep State Map

Russian forces have been attempting to break through to the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast in roundabout ways, but so far these efforts have failed.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational strategic group, on the joint 24/7 newscast, cited by Radio Liberty

Quote: "On this front [Bakhmut], the occupiers have tried many times to break through to the outskirts of the town of Chasiv Yar in different roundabout ways. This attempt by the Russian army was successfully repelled by our defenders."

Details: Voloshyn also reported that the Russians have been using lightweight buggy-type vehicles during their assaults on Chasiv Yar.

Two or three people get in a buggy and head for the trenches, then the driver comes back to send small assault groups.

"By doing this, the enemy is trying to deploy assault groups but not consolidate positions. In order to reduce their sanitary losses [casualties], they are deploying groups without consolidating positions," Voloshyn added.

Background:

  • DeepState analysts have reported several times on the Russian advance in Chasiv Yar, to the east of the town and in Bohdanivka to the northeast. On the night of 15-16 April, DeepState reported on the latest Russian advance to the east of Chasiv Yar – judging by the map released by the analysts, fighting is effectively ongoing inside the town itself.
  • The Institute of the Study of War (ISW) reported on 14 April that Russian troops had reached the houses in the outskirts of the eastern part of the town.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the top Russian military command has ordered its troops to seize Chasiv Yar by 9 May (Victory Day in Russia).

