Russian forces advance towards Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState interactive map
Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 00:54
Russian forces advanced towards the village of Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast) on Tuesday, 16 April.
Source: DeepStateMap.Live, an interactive online map that shows the course of military actions in Ukraine
Details: Fighting is underway in the settlements of Berdychi, Krasnohorivka and south of Urozhaine.
Background: On 10 April, it was reported that Russian occupying forces had captured Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village lasted for a year and a half.
On 12 April, Russian troops occupied Bohdanivka, a village of Chasiv Yar hromada in Bakhmut district (Donetsk Oblast) [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
