Russian forces advance towards Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState interactive map

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 00:54
Russian forces advance towards Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState interactive map
Map: DeepStateMap

Russian forces advanced towards the village of Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast) on Tuesday, 16 April.

Source: DeepStateMap.Live, an interactive online map that shows the course of military actions in Ukraine

Details: Fighting is underway in the settlements of Berdychi, Krasnohorivka and south of Urozhaine.

Background: On 10 April, it was reported that Russian occupying forces had captured Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village lasted for a year and a half.

On 12 April, Russian troops occupied Bohdanivka, a village of Chasiv Yar hromada in Bakhmut district (Donetsk Oblast) [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Subjects: occupationwarDonetsk Oblast
