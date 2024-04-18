Coordinated and large-scale – ISW on Ukrainian strikes against Russian targets in Crimea and Mordovia

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes Ukrainian strikes on targets in Russia in Crimea and Republic of Mordovia are a coordinated and large-scale series of attacks.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Ukrainian strikes against Russian aviation assets in occupied Crimea, as well as within Russia, appear to represent a fairly coordinated and wide-reaching series of strikes specifically targeting Russian aviation, air defence, and radar detection capabilities."

Details: The ISW noted that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military airfield in the occupied town of Dzhankoi on the night of 16-17 April.

Geolocated footage published on 16 April shows explosions at the airfield in Dzhankoi, where the Russian 39th Guards Separate Helicopter Regiment is based (27th Composite Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation).

Russian combat and transport helicopters provide significant advantages to Russian forces in both offensive and defensive operations, especially in Ukraine’s south. The ISW pointed out that these are legitimate military targets.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones had attacked the 590th Separate Radio Engineering unit of Military Unit 84680, located in the Russian city of Kovylkino in the Republic of Mordovia, on 17 April.

Furthermore, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated on 17 April that unidentified individuals had destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter at the Kryazh airfield in the Russian city of Samara and published a video of the fire, suggesting DIU’s possible involvement in this strike.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 17 April:

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military airfield in occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea, overnight on 16 to 17 April.

Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reportedly targeted Russian aviation assets in the Republic of Mordovia, the Republic of Tatarstan, and Samara Oblast on 17 April.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed on 17 April that Russian peacekeeping forces began their anticipated withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Georgian parliament approved a bill in its first reading similar to Russia’s "foreign agents" law on 17 April, which Russian state media seized on to further Kremlin efforts to amplify reports of political discord in Western and former Soviet states.

US President Joe Biden warned that Russia and its partners pose an increasing threat to NATO and stressed that US security assistance to Ukraine can address the Russian threat.

The US House of Representatives filed a supplemental appropriations bill on 17 April that would provide roughly $60 billion of assistance to Ukraine, and will reportedly vote on the measure on 20 April.

Russian forces recently made confirmed advances near Avdiivka and Donetsk City.

The Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is preparing a special training course for ROC clergy deployed to combat zones in Ukraine.

