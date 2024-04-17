Biden once again calls on US Congress to unblock aid for Ukraine

Not for the first time, US President Joe Biden has urged the Republican Party to authorise military aid to Ukraine and Israel as quickly as possible.

Source: Biden in a column for The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president recalled how the Ukrainian military has beaten back Russia's onslaught across the whole front line, and how Israel and its allies foiled Iran's massive missile and drone strike last weekend.

"Both Ukraine and Israel are under attack by brazen adversaries that seek their annihilation. Mr Putin wants to subjugate the people of Ukraine and absorb their nation into a new Russian empire. The government of Iran wants to destroy Israel forever – wiping the world’s only Jewish state off the map," Biden said.

Biden believes the United States should not accept this, because "our security is on the line".

"If Russia triumphs, Mr Putin’s forces will move closer than ever to our North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies. We should surge support to Ukraine now, to stop Mr Putin from encroaching on our NATO allies and ensure that he doesn’t draw US troops into a future war in Europe."

Separately, Biden stressed that deciding to send military aid to Ukraine and Israel does not mean writing "blank cheques", but investing in America’s industrial base.

"Mr Putin has tried relentlessly to break the will of the Ukrainian people. He has failed. Now he’s trying to break the will of the West. We cannot let him succeed. There are moments in history that call for leadership and courage. This is one of them," the US president concluded.

Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson published his plan for adoption of aid, which would involve separate votes on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and national security priorities.

However, some hardline Republicans are demanding that the proposal must contain measures to protect the US’s border with Mexico.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, said he will consider a proposal put forward by Mike Johnson concerning splitting aid for Ukraine and other US allies into separate bills.

