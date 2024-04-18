Russian attack on Chernihiv: 36 people in hospitals, 12 of them in serious condition
A total of 12 people who were wounded in the Russian attack on Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April are in serious condition in hospitals. A total of 37 people who had been injured were hospitalised.
Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast
Quote from Bryzhynskyi: "As of 09:00, the search and rescue operation is complete. We know about 18 people who were killed. A total of 78 people have sought medical assistance, of whom 37 were taken to hospital. 12 people are in serious condition."
Details: Bryzhynskyi said that 28 buildings (419 apartments) were damaged by the missile strikes, and one building was completely destroyed.
"All relevant services are providing assistance to the residents. Yesterday, gas and water supply and electricity were restored. The work is ongoing," Bryzhynskyi summed up.
Background:
- On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.
- The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.
- Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble. As of the afternoon of 17 April, 17 people were reported dead and at least 60 wounded in the Russian attack on Chernihiv. As of the morning of 18 April, the death toll rose to 18.
- Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.
