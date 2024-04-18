Russian attack on Chernihiv: 36 people in hospitals, 12 of them in serious condition

A total of 12 people who were wounded in the Russian attack on Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April are in serious condition in hospitals. A total of 37 people who had been injured were hospitalised.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Bryzhynskyi: "As of 09:00, the search and rescue operation is complete. We know about 18 people who were killed. A total of 78 people have sought medical assistance, of whom 37 were taken to hospital. 12 people are in serious condition."

Details: Bryzhynskyi said that 28 buildings (419 apartments) were damaged by the missile strikes, and one building was completely destroyed.

"All relevant services are providing assistance to the residents. Yesterday, gas and water supply and electricity were restored. The work is ongoing," Bryzhynskyi summed up.



