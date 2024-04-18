Death toll of Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 18 – photo
Thursday, 18 April 2024, 07:58
A Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April killed 18 people and injured 77 others.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram on the morning of 18 April
Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Chernihiv. As of this morning, 18 people have been killed and 77 injured (including 4 children), including 3 people rescued from the rubble."
Details: The service noted that 58 people had been provided with psychological assistance.
1,580 tonnes of construction waste has been removed from the scene of the tragedy, and 71% of the destroyed part of the building has been cleared.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.
Background:
- On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.
- The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.
- Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble. At least several people who were wounded are in a critical condition. As of the afternoon of 17 April, 17 people were reported dead and at least 60 wounded in the Russian attack on Chernihiv.
- Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.
