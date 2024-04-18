Death toll of Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 18 – photo

A Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April killed 18 people and injured 77 others.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram on the morning of 18 April

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Chernihiv. As of this morning, 18 people have been killed and 77 injured (including 4 children), including 3 people rescued from the rubble."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The service noted that 58 people had been provided with psychological assistance.

1,580 tonnes of construction waste has been removed from the scene of the tragedy, and 71% of the destroyed part of the building has been cleared.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

