Zelenskyy awards Order of Merit to Alain Delon – video

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 April 2024, 20:43
Zelenskyy awards Order of Merit to Alain Delon – video
Alain Delon. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has bestowed the Order of Merit of Ukraine on legendary French film actor Alain Delon.

Source: Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to France, on social media and French television; France 24

Quote: "An extremely rare gesture, and unprecedented towards a foreigner."

Details: The Ukrainian Embassy noted that Delon, 88, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The ambassador recalled Delon appearing in an interview in 2022 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – himself a former actor – and quoting Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko on television.

Quote from Omelchenko: "Mr Delon, dear Alain, I understand that your situation is not easy, and I want you to know that you are not alone...

You have many admirers and people who love you. My people and I are always on your side."

Alain Delon has been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2019.

Background:

  • Screen legend Alain Delon expressed his admiration for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint interview for the French media in 2022.
  • Zelenskyy responded by thanking Delon for his support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, emphasising that a word can sometimes hit harder than actual weaponry on the battlefield.
  • Zelenskyy also commented: "I was never such a brilliant actor as you. For me, you've always been an idol, a great performer."

