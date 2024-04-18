Zelenskyy awards Order of Merit to Alain Delon – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has bestowed the Order of Merit of Ukraine on legendary French film actor Alain Delon.

Source: Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to France, on social media and French television; France 24

Quote: "An extremely rare gesture, and unprecedented towards a foreigner."

Details: The Ukrainian Embassy noted that Delon, 88, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The ambassador recalled Delon appearing in an interview in 2022 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – himself a former actor – and quoting Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko on television.

L’ambassadeur d’Ukraine en France Vadym Omelchenko annonce en direct à @viguier_cyril sur @TV5MONDE que le Président Volodymyr Zelensky @zelenskyyua décerne la « l’ordre du mérite Ukrainien » à Alain Delon. Un geste rarissime et inédit à l’égard d’un étranger. pic.twitter.com/0QBTxDMr30 — TV5MONDE PRO (@TV5MONDE_pro) April 18, 2024

Quote from Omelchenko: "Mr Delon, dear Alain, I understand that your situation is not easy, and I want you to know that you are not alone...

You have many admirers and people who love you. My people and I are always on your side."

Alain Delon has been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2019.

Background:

Screen legend Alain Delon expressed his admiration for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint interview for the French media in 2022.

Zelenskyy responded by thanking Delon for his support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, emphasising that a word can sometimes hit harder than actual weaponry on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy also commented: "I was never such a brilliant actor as you. For me, you've always been an idol, a great performer."

