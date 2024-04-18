All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 14 times in one day, 1 person injured

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 23:38
Stock photo: Gerry Images

Russian troops fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 82 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Bilopillia hromada: shelling with tube artillery was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation ( eight explosions). One person was injured [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

There were also attacks by FPV kamikaze drones (three explosions), missile launches from a helicopter (seven explosions), attacks with automatic grenade launchers (21 explosions) and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers (seven explosions), and mortar bombardments (22 explosions)."

Details: The Russians attacked Yunakivha hromada with the artillery system (three explosions) and dropped grenades from the UAV (two explosions).

The Russians dropped four mines in Nova Sloboda hromada.

They dropped guided aerial bombs from an aircraft in Svesa hromada (four explosions).

In Krasnopillia hromada, the Russians dropped an explosive device from the UAV (one explosion).

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwarattack
