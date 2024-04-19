All Sections
Ukraine's PM visiting US, says Congress assures Kyiv of support for aid bills

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 19 April 2024, 03:19
Ukraine's PM visiting US, says Congress assures Kyiv of support for aid bills
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal's Telegram

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is visiting the United States, has stated that both parties of the US Congress assured the Ukrainian delegation of their support for the aid bills.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We have received assurances of support for the bills from both parties.

We expect that this large aid package from the US will be voted for in the near future."

Details: The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the visit of the Ukrainian delegation is already coming to an end. The three key topics discussed were:

  • unblocking US military and financial aid,
  • American investment in the Ukrainian economy,
  • the use of Russian frozen assets for Ukraine's needs. 

Shmyhal noted that there has been progress in unblocking the US aid. The draft law provides for US$61 billion to support Ukraine. The bulk of it is to cover the military needs. A total of US$7.8 billion is for budget support. More than US$1.5 billion is supposed to come as economic aid.

Congress also plans to consider a bill on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine.

Shmyhal met with Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress. He met with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitchell McConnell, Senator Roger Wicker and the Ukrainian Caucus in the Senate.

Subjects: USAaid for UkraineShmyhal
