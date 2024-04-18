All Sections
Republican Spartz suggests removing military aid for Ukraine from Johnson's bill

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 23:04
Republican Spartz suggests removing military aid for Ukraine from Johnson's bill
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian-born congresswoman Victoria Spartz has submitted several amendments to the bill on supplementary funding for Ukraine, which provide for reducing military aid and removing financial aid.

Source: European Pravda

Details: One of Spartz’s amendments proposes to remove the provisions related to the PDA programme, which allows the White House to supply Ukraine with armament directly from US army stockpiles. The bill by Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, suggests an amount of US$7.8 billion.

Two more amendments concern economic aid for Ukraine, mentioned in Johnson’s bill: Spartz suggests removing the clause about over US$7.8 billion of loan aid and banning the US President from writing off Ukraine’s debt under certain conditions.

The fourth amendment removes US$481 million of funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services for the refugees, and the fifth proposes to forbid the "countries affected by the war in Ukraine" from using the funds within the FMF programme (ordering weapons directly from the manufacturers to cover the needs of a US ally).

Background:

  • Earlier, Spartz refused to support any funding for Kyiv in Congress other than for lethal aid and is making measures for securing the US border a condition.
  • The "Ukrainian" package calls for the allocation of approximately US$61billion to assist Ukraine and its supporters. The bill's final vote should take place on Saturday evening, 20 April.
  • US President Joe Biden expressed his readiness to sign, if approved by Congress, bills on supplemental funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Subjects: USA
USA
