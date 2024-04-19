All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Combined Russian attack on Ukraine: Ukraine's air defence forces shoot down 14 Shahed UAVs and 22 missiles, including two Kh-22s

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 April 2024, 09:17
Combined Russian attack on Ukraine: Ukraine's air defence forces shoot down 14 Shahed UAVs and 22 missiles, including two Kh-22s
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence forces have shot down 22 missiles of various types, including two Kh-22 cruise missiles and 14 attack drones, while repelling a combined Russian attack on the night of 18-19 April.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk reported that the Russians used a total of 36 pieces of weaponry, namely 22 missiles of various types and 14 attack drones:

Advertisement:
  • two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bomber aircraft (launched from Ryazan, Russia);
  • 14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast, Russia);
  • 12 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles (from Kursk Oblast and the Sea of Azov);
  • two Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Crimea);
  • six Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers (from the Black and Azov Seas).

Anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the air combat efforts, 29 air targets were downed:

  • Two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
  • 14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs;
  • 11 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;
  • Two Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikeShahed dronewar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Tu-22M3 strategic bomber downed 300 kilometres from Ukraine, intelligence says – video
Ukrainian defenders downs Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time – video
Ivano-Frankivsk was Russia's target in 18 April attack, Ukrainian Air Force reports
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: