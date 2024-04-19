Combined Russian attack on Ukraine: Ukraine's air defence forces shoot down 14 Shahed UAVs and 22 missiles, including two Kh-22s

Ukrainian air defence forces have shot down 22 missiles of various types, including two Kh-22 cruise missiles and 14 attack drones, while repelling a combined Russian attack on the night of 18-19 April.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk reported that the Russians used a total of 36 pieces of weaponry, namely 22 missiles of various types and 14 attack drones:

two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bomber aircraft (launched from Ryazan, Russia);

14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast, Russia);

12 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles (from Kursk Oblast and the Sea of Azov);

two Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Crimea);

six Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers (from the Black and Azov Seas).

Anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the air combat efforts, 29 air targets were downed:

Two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

14 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs;

11 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;

Two Kh-22 cruise missiles.

