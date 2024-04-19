Agent network trying to sell Ukrainian developments to Russia detained in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

An agent network that sought to pass to Russia top-secret documents from a nearby strategic plant and the most recent technological advancements made by Ukraine in the fuel and energy sector was exposed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office; Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices had to steal the ‘necessary’ documents, digitise them and electronically transfer them to the Russian Federation."

Quote from the General Prosecutor’s Office: "These data are required for the aggressor state to construct and operate hydroelectric power stations, nuclear power plants, and thermal power plants, all of which generate electricity. It is required for the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex to function smoothly."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Office

Details: The inquiry revealed that the suspects gathered schematics, blueprints, and manufacturing instructions for steam turbines, along with their component parts. These turbines aren't produced in the Russian Federation, and the Kharkiv firm was the source of their constant purchases before the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The head of an industrial enterprise's design bureau and the deputy head of the workshop are among the individuals under custody. The inquiry revealed that the chief of the cell of Russian intelligence agents lived in Kharkiv and was a former business associate of a nearby plant.

After obtaining the documents required by the Russians, they had to digitise them and send them electronically to their handlers in Russia.

Furthermore, almost US$125,683 was discovered in the possession of the cell’s organiser, which he was reportedly rewarded with for his cooperation with the Russians.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Office

The SSU reports that at the time, the defendants had been served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. Detainees are not allowed to be released on bail. They might be imprisoned for life.

