All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Agent network trying to sell Ukrainian developments to Russia detained in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Ukrainska Pravda, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 April 2024, 13:39
Agent network trying to sell Ukrainian developments to Russia detained in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

An agent network that sought to pass to Russia top-secret documents from a nearby strategic plant and the most recent technological advancements made by Ukraine in the fuel and energy sector was exposed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office; Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices had to steal the ‘necessary’ documents, digitise them and electronically transfer them to the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Quote from the General Prosecutor’s Office: "These data are required for the aggressor state to construct and operate hydroelectric power stations, nuclear power plants, and thermal power plants, all of which generate electricity. It is required for the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex to function smoothly."

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Office

Details: The inquiry revealed that the suspects gathered schematics, blueprints, and manufacturing instructions for steam turbines, along with their component parts. These turbines aren't produced in the Russian Federation, and the Kharkiv firm was the source of their constant purchases before the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The head of an industrial enterprise's design bureau and the deputy head of the workshop are among the individuals under custody. The inquiry revealed that the chief of the cell of Russian intelligence agents lived in Kharkiv and was a former business associate of a nearby plant.

After obtaining the documents required by the Russians, they had to digitise them and send them electronically to their handlers in Russia.

Furthermore, almost US$125,683 was discovered in the possession of the cell’s organiser, which he was reportedly rewarded with for his cooperation with the Russians. 

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Office

The SSU reports that at the time, the defendants had been served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. Detainees are not allowed to be released on bail. They might be imprisoned for life.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: high treasonState Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
high treason
Ukrainian Security Service detains former MP's assistant who financed Russian National Guard in Crimea – photo
Person who directed Iskander strike on Kramatorsk pizzeria in June 2023 gets life sentence
Former Ukrainian PM Azarov to face trial for treason and anti-Ukrainian messages on Telegram
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: