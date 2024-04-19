G7 countries pledge to strengthen Ukrainian air defenсe

The G7 has announced their intention to strengthen the air defence of Ukraine, against which the Russian Federation is waging the war of aggression.

Source: European Pravda; a communiqué of the G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Quote: "We express our resolve in particular to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure. We will also work with partners towards this end," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

Details: In their communiqué, the G7 foreign ministers and the head of EU diplomacy condemned Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine. They also reaffirmed their "unwavering determination" to support democratic Ukraine that defends its freedom, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

"We demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraws all of its military forces and equipment from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Russia can end this war today," the diplomats said.

They called on all countries not to support or condone Russia's attempts to acquire territory by force. They also stated that they would never recognise the legitimacy of the so-called "referenda" or "elections", past or future, held by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as their results.

"We will continue to support Ukraine’s right of self-defense and reiterate our commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security ... We are stepping up our defense and security assistance to Ukraine and are increasing our production and delivery capabilities to assist the country," the communiqué reads.

The diplomats also said that they support efforts to help Ukraine develop future armed forces capable of self-defenсe and deterring any aggression.

They also pledged to continue providing military, financial, political, humanitarian, and economic support to Ukraine and its people and to help Ukraine repair and rebuild its critical energy and environmental infrastructure.

Background:

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that his counterparts from the G7 have identified "specific steps" necessary to help Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation.

It was reported that Kuleba, at a meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Italy, discussed strengthening the air defence of Ukraine, the Peace Summit, and the recovery of Ukraine.

Before that, Kuleba called on the G7 countries to follow the example of Germany and decide on the supply of additional air defence systems as soon as possible.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

