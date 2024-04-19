All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite images emerge showing results of Ukrainian missile strikes on Dzhankoi airfield, Crimea – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 April 2024, 16:02
Satellite images emerge showing results of Ukrainian missile strikes on Dzhankoi airfield, Crimea – photo
Screenshot from video

Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project by Radio Liberty, has released Planet Labs satellite images dated 19 April which show the consequences of Ukrainian missile strikes on Dzhankoi, a Russian military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Skhemy

Details: Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi told Skhemy the images show targeted strikes that put the Russian air defence systems out of action and destroyed an ammunition storage point.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Skhemy

Khrapchynskyi noted that the airfield is one of the largest Russian helicopter bases, as well as being a military transport hub for the relocation of equipment, ammunition and personnel.

 
Photo: Skhemy

Quote: "It should be noted that most of the aircraft have been redeployed since the strikes."

Khrapchynskyi added that the missile strike also damaged systems involved in radar monitoring and air defence.

 
Photo: Skhemy

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 April 2024, explosions occurred near a military airfield in the city of Dzhankoi, occupied Crimea.
  • Atesh, the Crimean underground resistance movement, reported that a series of strikes on the territory of the Dzhankoi airfield had been successful.
  • In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the 17 April strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi.
  • On 18 April, Ukrainian General Staff released footage of the night attack on the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed ForcesattackCrimea
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Armed Forces
Battle for Novomykhailivka: Ukraine's 79th Brigade has destroyed over 300 pieces of Russian equipment in six months – video
Farewell ceremony for soldier and activist Pavlo Petrychenko held in Kyiv – photo
Russians try to break through Ukraine's defences on six fronts: 82 combat clashes over past day
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: