Satellite images emerge showing results of Ukrainian missile strikes on Dzhankoi airfield, Crimea – photo

Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project by Radio Liberty, has released Planet Labs satellite images dated 19 April which show the consequences of Ukrainian missile strikes on Dzhankoi, a Russian military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Details: Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi told Skhemy the images show targeted strikes that put the Russian air defence systems out of action and destroyed an ammunition storage point.

Khrapchynskyi noted that the airfield is one of the largest Russian helicopter bases, as well as being a military transport hub for the relocation of equipment, ammunition and personnel.

Quote: "It should be noted that most of the aircraft have been redeployed since the strikes."

Khrapchynskyi added that the missile strike also damaged systems involved in radar monitoring and air defence.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 April 2024, explosions occurred near a military airfield in the city of Dzhankoi, occupied Crimea.

Atesh, the Crimean underground resistance movement, reported that a series of strikes on the territory of the Dzhankoi airfield had been successful.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the 17 April strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi.

On 18 April, Ukrainian General Staff released footage of the night attack on the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi.

