All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General comments on downing of Russian Tu-22: Ukraine has the right to self-defence

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 19 April 2024, 18:48
NATO Secretary General comments on downing of Russian Tu-22: Ukraine has the right to self-defence
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets outside its borders for self-defence, and Russian military aircraft are included in this category.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference following the virtual meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg emphasised that this is an aggressive war which Russia wages against its neighbour, Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and that includes also striking legitimate military targets outside Ukraine. So to down Russian planes which are used to attack Ukraine is part of Ukraine’s right for self-defence."

On the night of 18-19 April, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that one of the Tu-22M3 strategic bombers which carried out a missile strike against Ukraine was downed as a result of a special operation in cooperation with the country's Air Force.

Stoltenberg previously stated that Ukraine, as a country defending against aggression, had the right to strike "legitimate military targets" outside its borders.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUkraineRussiaaircraft
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
NATO
We need at least seven more Patriot systems – Zelenskyy
Secretary General expects NATO members to provide new air defence systems to Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses ammunition and heavy armour for Ukraine with Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: