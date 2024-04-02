Russia loses 780 soldiers and 30 artillery systems
Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 08:02
The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 780 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 29 armoured personnel carriers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 443,660 (+780) military personnel;
- 6,998 (+12) tanks;
- 13,350 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,112 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 744 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,779 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,058 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,783 (+31) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,832 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
