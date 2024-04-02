All Sections
Military helicopter crashes in Russian-occupied Abkhazia – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 April 2024, 12:02
Military helicopter crashes in Russian-occupied Abkhazia – video
A helicopter. Photo: Getty images

A Mi-24 attack helicopter crashed in the Russian-occupied territory of Abkhazia on 2 April.

Source: Ekho Kavkaza; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS and RBC

Details: The helicopter made a "hard landing" in the Gudauta district. 

The crew members are alive, but they suffered injuries. Lev Kvitsinia, Minister for Emergency Situations of Abkhazia, arrived at the scene. The causes of the incident are being investigated. 

The helicopter belongs to the Ministry of Defence of Abkhazia.

Background:

  • In February, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Karelia.
  • Radio Liberty's Russian Service reported that an Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft crashed near Severny air base in Ivanovo Oblast, Russia, on 12 March. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.
  • On 14 March, a Mi-8 helicopter carrying 20 people crashed in Russia's Magadan Oblast, killing at least two people, according to some reports, while others indicate one fatality.

