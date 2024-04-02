All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump ally calls on Speaker Johnson to withhold financial aid package for Ukraine

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 April 2024, 13:22
Trump ally calls on Speaker Johnson to withhold financial aid package for Ukraine
Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Getty Images

Member of the US House of Representatives and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who previously initiated the resignation of House Speaker and fellow party member Mike Johnson, warned him against voting on the financial aid package for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Against the backdrop of the speaker's announcement regarding the development of a support package for Ukraine, Greene hinted that she opposes its consideration by the House of Representatives. She accused Johnson of conceding to Democrats on the issue of border security between the US and Mexico.

Advertisement:

"If Speaker Johnson gives another $60 billion to the defence of Ukraine’s border after he fully funded Biden’s deadly open border, the cruel joke would be on the American people," Greene stated, distorting the intentions of lawmakers and the US president who seek to help Ukraine withstand the aggressive war waged against it by Russia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has initiated Johnson's resignation, and the Speaker stated that he plans to meet with her. It is unclear whether she will be able to gather enough votes for her initiative.

Background:

  • Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that the US aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.
  • These statements came after Johnson hinted at his intention to push through legislation that would provide funding for Ukraine, but he still needs to determine the project's specifics.
  • Republicans in the House of Representatives are currently blocking approval by the US Congress of over US$60 billion in aid for Ukraine. The White House has repeatedly warned that this significantly harms Kyiv's military efforts on the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
USA
White House comments on Speaker Johnson's plans to introduce innovations in Ukraine bill
Pentagon says North Korea continues to provide weapons to Russia
US opposes China supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine – US State Department
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: