Member of the US House of Representatives and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who previously initiated the resignation of House Speaker and fellow party member Mike Johnson, warned him against voting on the financial aid package for Ukraine.

Details: Against the backdrop of the speaker's announcement regarding the development of a support package for Ukraine, Greene hinted that she opposes its consideration by the House of Representatives. She accused Johnson of conceding to Democrats on the issue of border security between the US and Mexico.

"If Speaker Johnson gives another $60 billion to the defence of Ukraine’s border after he fully funded Biden’s deadly open border, the cruel joke would be on the American people," Greene stated, distorting the intentions of lawmakers and the US president who seek to help Ukraine withstand the aggressive war waged against it by Russia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has initiated Johnson's resignation, and the Speaker stated that he plans to meet with her. It is unclear whether she will be able to gather enough votes for her initiative.

Background:

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that the US aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.

These statements came after Johnson hinted at his intention to push through legislation that would provide funding for Ukraine, but he still needs to determine the project's specifics.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are currently blocking approval by the US Congress of over US$60 billion in aid for Ukraine. The White House has repeatedly warned that this significantly harms Kyiv's military efforts on the battlefield.

