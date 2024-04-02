All Sections
Putin claims enemies seek to avenge Hitler and Napoleon's unsuccessful campaigns against Russia

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 17:29
Putin claims enemies seek to avenge Hitler and Napoleon's unsuccessful campaigns against Russia
Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin believes that Russia has geopolitical enemies seeking vengeance for the failed campaigns of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "As you are aware, Russia is currently experiencing a difficult period in its history. Everyone understands this.

Following the collapse of the USSR, our geopolitical detractors set out to shatter further what remains of historical Russia, the Russian Federation, and subjugate whatever remains to their geopolitical interests.

Surprisingly, someone seeks vengeance for historical failures in the fight against Russia, such as Hitler's unsuccessful campaigns against Russia and Napoleon."

Details: According to Putin,"someone seeks to ensure to maintain their hegemony in today's changing world, particularly at the expense of Russia."

