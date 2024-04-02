Putin appoints new commander of Black Sea Fleet

Sergey Pinchuk. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Russia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has appointed Vice Admiral Sergey Pinchuk as the new commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: RIA Novosti with reference to Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Defence of Russia

Details: With two more decrees, Putin appointed Admiral Alexander Moiseev as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy and Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as Commander of the Northern Fleet.

Both have experience acting in respective positions.

Background: In mid-February anonymous pro-Russian Telegram channels claimed that Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, had been dismissed following the sinking of the landing ship Tsezar Kunikov on 14 February.

