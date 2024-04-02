Putin hints at revenge for terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast and vows to hold organisers accountable
At an extended meeting of the collegium of law enforcement representatives, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has declared that the organisers of terrorist attacks in Russia need to realise that terrorism is a "double-edged weapon" and vowed to find the people behind the attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue.
Source: Russian media outlet Interfax
Quote from Putin: "Those who use this weapon – and it is a weapon being used against Russia – must understand that both sides of it are equally sharp."
Details: Putin believes it is important to find not only the perpetrators, but all the links in the chain, including the people at the very top. "We will undoubtedly find them," he stressed.
Putin believes that this is not the only crime committed for money. "There are no reliable agencies in this environment. Everything is done for money, motivated not by religious or political beliefs but solely by financial gain. Any information is easily bought and sold. We will definitely find those who ordered the attack," he claimed.
Background:
- A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Afterwards, a large fire broke out in the auditorium. The latest reports said 137 people died, including 3 children, and 180 people were injured.
- ISIS called the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists. Their clothing matches that of the detainees whose photos were posted by the FSB. Yet Russia continues to blame Ukraine for the attack without providing any evidence. Kyiv denies these allegations.
- On 1 April, Russian special forces claimed to have detained militants in Dagestan (part of the Russian Federation) who had supposedly financed the attackers.
