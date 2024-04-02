All Sections
Ukrainian State Border Guard Service report on fake X account which spreads false information

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 April 2024, 17:58
Ukrainian State Border Guard Service report on fake X account which spreads false information
Stock photo: State Border Guard Service

An account has appeared on social network X (Twitter) that spreads false information disguised as the press office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

Source: State Border Guard Service

Details: The attackers reportedly use symbols similar to those of the SBGS and post false and inaccurate information.

Border guards stated that false information and fake accounts could be used by fraudsters, as well as by propaganda or secret services of the aggressor country for profit, compromising Ukrainian state authorities or conducting information and psychological operations.

The SBGS advised people to make sure they double-check the news and messages disseminated on behalf of the authorities.

Quote: "Be sure to find out the source of the information, and do not follow dubious links. In general, you can check the correctness of a message by visiting the official website of a state institution.

The State Border Guard Service urges you to trust only official sources of information."

For reference: The official website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine can be found here.

Links to other official SBGS accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Tiktok, Twitter and Youtube are available here.

Subjects: disinformationState Border Guard Service
disinformation
Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo
Russians spread fakes about Dnipro HPP strike even before actual attack to sow panic
Senior Ukrainian official says Russia spreads 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week
