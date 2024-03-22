Russians spread fakes about Dnipro HPP strike even before actual attack to sow panic

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has reported that Russian propaganda media began spreading misinformation alleging that Ukrainian special services were supposedly preparing to sabotage the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant even before the actual Russian strike.

Source: the CCD

Quote: "Allegedly, Ukrainians themselves are planning to blow up the dam during the spring flood to increase civilian casualties as much as possible.

Advertisement:

The enemy continues to sow panic with fake news about dam breaches. This effect is sought to be amplified by posting materials about the sabotage of the Dnipro HPP dam by the Red Army and the Third Reich army during the retreat from Zaporizhzhia during World War II, which led to massive civilian casualties."

Details: The CCD emphasises that there is currently no threat of a breach of the Dnipro HPP dam. Ukrainians are once again urged to only trust verified sources of information.

Background:

The Russians attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant at night, and traffic across the dam has been blocked. Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that a Russian missile hit a trolleybus crossing the dam, injuring dozens of people.

The Russians have hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.

Support UP or become our patron!