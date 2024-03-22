All Sections
Russians spread fakes about Dnipro HPP strike even before actual attack to sow panic

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 March 2024, 12:34
Russians spread fakes about Dnipro HPP strike even before actual attack to sow panic
Dnipro HPP on 22 March. Photo: Prosecutor General on Facebook

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has reported that Russian propaganda media began spreading misinformation alleging that Ukrainian special services were supposedly preparing to sabotage the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant even before the actual Russian strike. 

Source: the CCD

Quote: "Allegedly, Ukrainians themselves are planning to blow up the dam during the spring flood to increase civilian casualties as much as possible.

The enemy continues to sow panic with fake news about dam breaches. This effect is sought to be amplified by posting materials about the sabotage of the Dnipro HPP dam by the Red Army and the Third Reich army during the retreat from Zaporizhzhia during World War II, which led to massive civilian casualties."

Details: The CCD emphasises that there is currently no threat of a breach of the Dnipro HPP dam. Ukrainians are once again urged to  only trust verified sources of information.

Background: 

