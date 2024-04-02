All Sections
Ukraine's air defence network shoots down Russian missile on approach to Dnipro

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 April 2024, 18:24
Ukraine's air defence network shoots down Russian missile on approach to Dnipro
Stock photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

A Ukrainian air defence system intercepted a Russian guided missile headed for Dnipro. 

Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid shot down a Kh-59 missile as it approached the city of Dnipro"

Details: At 16:38, Ukraine’s Air Force sent out a social media alert warning of a guided aircraft missile heading towards Dnipro. At 17:16, they communicated that this threat had ended.

At the same time, at 17:03, local authorities in Telegram reported that a Russian missile had targeted Dnipro.

One educational institution suffered as a result of the attack.

According to updated data, four children aged 14 to 17 were injured. Five adults were among the victims. Two of them, a man and a woman, were hospitalised. Serhii Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has assessed their condition as moderate.

Subjects: Dniproair defence
