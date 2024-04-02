Zelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination

Men who have been declared partially fit for military service will have to undergo another medical examination. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant law.

Source: Verkhovna Rada website

Details: Under the new rules, men who were found to be partially fit for service will have to undergo another medical examination within 9 months.

New rules indicate that there are only two categories of people – fit and unfit for military service. The status of partially fit has been cancelled.

Therefore, another medical commission must determine which category a person belongs to if he or she was previously considered "partially fit".

Updated: The law also provides for the opportunity for military personnel to stay abroad for treatment for up to 12 months, without having to pass a military medical board within four months in person.

In addition, it is now possible to dismiss military personnel to care for a sick child under the age of 14. Moreover, the personnel are now allowed to leave in the event of the birth of a child or after being injured.

Background:

On 22 March, Deputy Defence Minister Nataliia Kalmykova said that servicemen who were declared partially fit for service would have to undergo another medical examination, as the Verkhovna Rada had cancelled this concept.

Prior to this, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No.10313 On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection.

