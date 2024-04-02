All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 April 2024, 22:25
Zelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination
Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

Men who have been declared partially fit for military service will have to undergo another medical examination. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant law.

Source: Verkhovna Rada website

Details: Under the new rules, men who were found to be partially fit for service will have to undergo another medical examination within 9 months.

Advertisement:

New rules indicate that there are only two categories of people – fit and unfit for military service. The status of partially fit has been cancelled.

Therefore, another medical commission must determine which category a person belongs to  if he or she was previously considered "partially fit".

Updated: The law also provides for the opportunity for military personnel to stay abroad for treatment for up to 12 months, without having to pass a military medical board within four months in person.

In addition, it is now possible to dismiss military personnel to care for a sick child under the age of 14. Moreover, the personnel are now allowed to leave in the event of the birth of a child or after being injured.

Background

  • On 22 March, Deputy Defence Minister Nataliia Kalmykova said that servicemen who were declared partially fit for service would have to undergo another medical examination, as the Verkhovna Rada had cancelled this concept.
  • Prior to this, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No.10313 On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyymartial lawArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine's retaliatory strikes on Russian territory hit further and further – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs law on electronic office of persons liable for military service
Zelenskyy signs law on conscription of people aged over 25
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: