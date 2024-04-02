Ukrainian foreign minister to meet NATO chief and top EU diplomat at NATO HQ

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet with more than a dozen Western foreign ministers and hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell over the course of two days at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Source: details of the schedule published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba's visit will take place during a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Council to mark the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. It will be Sweden’s first such meeting as a full member.

Most of the bilateral talks are scheduled for the first day, 3 April. Kuleba will meet with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday, as well as foreign ministers of the UK, Denmark, Spain, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary and New Zealand.

On Thursday, 4 April, the NATO-Ukraine Council will hold a scheduled meeting, after which Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with the foreign ministers of Italy and Sweden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"The key focus will be on increasing military assistance to Ukraine, strengthening our country's air defence, and increasing the weapons production capacity," the Foreign Ministry said. "Other important topics at the meetings will include President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, the use of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine, and other pressing issues."

On 2 April Kuleba visited the Hague, where he held a number of meetings and took part in a conference on how to ensure that Russia is punished for crimes committed in the war against Ukraine.

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in Brussels on Thursday 28 March. The meeting was convened at Kyiv's request due to Russia's recent large-scale attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

