Ukrainian Railways employee killed in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Oksana Storozhenko, a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) employee, was killed in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and seven other railway workers were injured.

Source: Ukrainian Railways

Quote: "We are sad to report the death of Oksana Storozhenko, another duty officer at the locomotive crew building. She has two sons, aged 17 and 15 years old. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Oksana's family and pledge to provide financial and social support to her children."

Details: Media reports indicate that another seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees have been injured. The company stated that it would provide help to all injured railway workers and their families.

Background: On the morning of 19 April, the Russians carried out a targeted large-scale attack on civilian infrastructure facilities belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia in the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Two people have been killed in the Russian attack, six more have been killed in the city of Synelnykove, including two young children, and 29 other residents of the oblast have been injured.

