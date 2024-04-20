Russian forces attack Kharkiv once again
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 14:33
Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv several times on the afternoon of 20 April.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Details: The OMA stressed that the Russians are bombarding the city and urged people to take shelter.
No details are available at present.
Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion has rung out in Kharkiv.
Stay safe".
Update: Later, reports emerged of more Russian attacks on the city. The authorities urged the residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district to take shelter.
