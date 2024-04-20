Russian attack on Vovchansk: death toll and number of injured rise – photo

The aftermath of Russian strikes on the town of Vovchansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office Two people we

Two people were killed and two injured in Russian strikes on the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on the morning of 20 April.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The investigation indicated that two men, 50 and 84, had been killed.

A direct hit to a nine-storey residential building was recorded. Two more people were injured. They were rescued from their flat. A woman, 61, was hospitalised.

Early reports indicated that the Russians had attacked the city with guided bomb units and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Ukrainian authorities believe that these were UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs.

The aftermath of Russian strikes on the town of Vovchansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

