Russian attack on Vovchansk: death toll and number of injured rise – photo
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 15:25
Two people were killed and two injured in Russian strikes on the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on the morning of 20 April.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The investigation indicated that two men, 50 and 84, had been killed.
Advertisement:
A direct hit to a nine-storey residential building was recorded. Two more people were injured. They were rescued from their flat. A woman, 61, was hospitalised.
Early reports indicated that the Russians had attacked the city with guided bomb units and multiple-launch rocket systems.
The Ukrainian authorities believe that these were UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs.
Support UP or become our patron!