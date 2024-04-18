Russians target Vovchansk, wounding civilians and damaging church – photo

Russian troops conducted airstrikes on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast at 14:10 on Thursday, presumably by three aerial bombs. A civilian man riding his bike at the time of the attack was injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: In addition, the attack caused damage to eight apartment buildings, the cemetery's grounds, and the Blahoustrii utility company.

Advertisement:

A 52-year-old citizen was injured while riding his bicycle at the time of the Russian attack. He was taken to hospital.

Around 17:25, the Russian military fired again at Vovchansk, causing damage to the church and a shop.

The authorities reported that at midday, the Russians struck the village of Sorokivka, Kharkiv Oblast, from the S-300 air defence system. The attack caused damage to the local House of Culture. A 45-year-old citizen sustained injuries. He was brought to hospital after receiving shrapnel wounds.

Police initiated criminal proceedings in response to Russia's violation of the laws and customs of war.

Support UP or become our patron!