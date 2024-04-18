All Sections
Russians target Vovchansk, wounding civilians and damaging church – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 April 2024, 21:25
Consequences of a Russian aerial bomb hitting the cemetery. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Russian troops conducted airstrikes on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast at 14:10 on Thursday, presumably by three aerial bombs. A civilian man riding his bike at the time of the attack was injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police 

Details: In addition, the attack caused damage to eight apartment buildings, the cemetery's grounds, and the Blahoustrii utility company.

A 52-year-old citizen was injured while riding his bicycle at the time of the Russian attack. He was taken to hospital.

Around 17:25, the Russian military fired again at Vovchansk, causing damage to the church and a shop.

The authorities reported that at midday, the Russians struck the village of Sorokivka, Kharkiv Oblast, from the S-300 air defence system. The attack caused damage to the local House of Culture. A 45-year-old citizen sustained injuries. He was brought to hospital after receiving shrapnel wounds.

Police initiated criminal proceedings in response to Russia's violation of the laws and customs of war.

Subjects: warattackKharkiv Oblastcasualties
