Zelenskyy holds meeting near Russian-bombed high-rise in Dnipro – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the site of the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro, where he held a meeting to discuss the strengthening of the region's protection.

Quote: "Dnipro. A meeting on the situation in the oblast, the protection of Dnipro, all cities and hromadas of the region [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed]. Reports on critical infrastructure facilities, construction of fortifications, recovery and modernisation of energy facilities [have been presented]."

Details: The president said he personally thanked the emergency workers responding to the aftermath of the Russian missile strike on Dnipro.

Quote: "It is crucial that everyone who needs help receives it. And we are working with partners as hard as possible to obtain additional air defence systems for Ukraine."

On the morning of 19 April, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. An apartment block and two infrastructure facilities in Dnipro were damaged. Four houses were partially destroyed in the town of Synelnykove, and eight more were damaged. A facility in the town of Pavlohrad was also hit.

The Russians also struck the Nikopol district, shelling Nikopol itself with artillery in the evening and Marhanets hromada at night, damaging two houses.

On the afternoon of 19 April, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that the body of the seventh civilian killed in the attack had been retrieved from the rubble in Dnipro.

