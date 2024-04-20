Zelenskyy on US aid package: It will benefit both soldiers and Ukrainian cities and villages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the aid package for Ukraine passed by the US House of Representatives will be beneficial to soldiers on the frontline, as well as to Ukrainian cities and villages.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today we received the decision we had been waiting for: the US support package. The one for which we fought so hard. A very significant package that will be appreciated both by our soldiers on the frontline and by our towns and villages suffering from Russian terror."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked everyone who supported the aid package for Ukraine and Speaker Mike Johnson personally. He also expressed hope that the package would be considered by the US Senate and sent to US President Joe Biden "fairly quickly."

Quote: "We appreciate every manifestation of support for our state and independence, our people and our lives, which Russia wants to bury in ruins. The US has shown its leadership from the very first days of the war. This kind of American leadership is vital for the preservation of the international order in the world, based on rules and predictability of life for all peoples.

We will certainly use American support to strengthen both our nations and bring a just end to this war – a war that Putin must lose."

Background: The US House of Representatives has passed the bill to provide about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

