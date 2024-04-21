All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon chief says Ukraine aid package contributes to US security

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 05:16
Pentagon chief says Ukraine aid package contributes to US security
Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has welcomed the House of Representatives' adoption of a package of bills containing aid for Ukraine, saying it makes "America more secure".

Source: Pentagon website, citing Austin

Quote: "I welcome the passage of the critical national security supplemental, which will help the Department of Defense support Ukraine and Israel, bolster security in the Indo-Pacific, and stand firm with our Allies and partners around the world."

Advertisement:

"This legislation will make America more secure and save lives."

Details: Austin noted that this legislation is a significant investment in America's future, as it directs about US$50 billion to the US defence industry, creates jobs in more than 30 US states, and bolsters its long-term security.

Quote: "We have seen yet again that the troubles of our times will only worsen without strong, steady U.S. leadership to advance our core security interests.

The world is still watching.

Lives are still on the line. America's long-term security is still at stake.

We must never give our friends, our rivals, or our foes any reason to doubt America's resolve."

Background: The US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
USA
EU calls US Congress' decision on aid to Ukraine "a clear signal to Kremlin"
US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid package on Tuesday
A bad day for Putin: Ukraine's foreign minister comments on US aid approval
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
All News
Advertisement: