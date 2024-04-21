EU calls US Congress' decision on aid to Ukraine "a clear signal to Kremlin"

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, have welcomed the decision of the US House of Representatives to pass a bill to provide around US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Source: von der Leyen and Michel on Twitter

Quote from von der Leyen: "I welcome the overwhelming positive vote by the US House of Representatives.

Ukraine deserves all the support it can get against Russia.

Now, we are asking the US Senate to vote as quickly as possible as lives are at stake."

Quote from Michel: "I welcome the vote of the US House of Representatives approving the – long overdue – crucial USD 60 billion aid package for Ukraine.

This sends a clear message to the Kremlin: Those who believe in freedom and UN charter will continue to support Ukraine and its people."

Background:

The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

