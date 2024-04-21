All Sections
Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast almost 400 times over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 09:40
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 390 times on 20 April, targeting seven settlements.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians reportedly carried out two airstrikes on the settlements of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka and attacked the oblast centre with a missile.

In addition, Russian troops launched four bombardments on the settlements of Huliaipole and Robotyne using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). The Russians conducted 259 artillery strikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

Additionally, 124 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka over the past 24 hours.

A total of six reports of damage to residential buildings have been received. There were no civilian casualties.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
