Ukrainian defenders show what Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast looks like under constant Russian fire – video

Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have shown a video of what the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast looks like, which is being mercilessly bombarded by the Russians.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote from the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "This is what Robotyne looks like now, which cannot even be called a settlement because there is no population... Fleeing from the Ruscists, people were forced to leave, because not a single house remained... This is the face of the 'Russian world'. This is how those who pretend to come and ‘liberate’ our territories act... they liberate us from blooming gardens, from cosy houses, from children's laughter and from life. And then, boasting on the ruins, they report on 'successes at the front'."

Details: The video shows destroyed buildings, battered trees, and the ground dotted with craters.

