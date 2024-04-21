All Sections
Russians target Odesa with ballistic missiles, injuring four people – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 15:53
Russians target Odesa with ballistic missiles, injuring four people – photo
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine

On the afternoon of 21 April, an air-raid warning was issued in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The Defence Forces stated that there was a threat of ballistic missile attacks coming from Crimea.

The media and locals reported explosions in Odesa.

Updated: The Ukrainian military subsequently reported that the Russians used ballistic missiles to attack the city's transport and the logistics facilities of the Odesa port infrastructure.

However, they did not indicate whether there was a strike, merely stating that "a blast wave and missile debris damaged private houses".

Three men and one woman were among the four victims of the missile strike, the authorities said.

 

