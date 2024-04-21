Zelenskyy: Patriots can only be called air defence systems when they work and save lives – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged partners to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems and new fighter jets in the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: The President published footage depicting the aftermath of recent Russian bombings of Ukrainian cities.

Quote: "‘Patriots’ can only be called air defence systems if they work and save lives rather than standing immobile somewhere at storage bases.

Modern fighter jets are required where modernity is put to the test and it is determined whether children and grandchildren of today's generations will live in peace and security.

The democratic world has the strength to defeat the Russian terror. It should not be afraid of its own power and instead work to practically protect life. ‘Patriots’ need to be in Ukrainian hands right now. Modern fighter jets are needed in Ukrainian skies. Russian missiles and Iranian ‘Shahed’ drones must be defeated so that in the future, ruins cannot triumph over life anywhere.

We can only effectively combat terror by working together and taking joint steps. And I am grateful to every country and leader who has already recognized this. I thank everyone who demonstrates leadership in supporting Ukraine."

