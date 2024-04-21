All Sections
Lorry traffic obstructed on Ukrainian-Polish border due to system failure

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 April 2024, 22:34
Lorry traffic obstructed on Ukrainian-Polish border due to system failure
Lorry on Ukrainian-Polish border. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lorry traffic at the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border has slowed down due to a system failure at the Polish Customs Office.

Source: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Lorry traffic at the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border has slowed down.

There was a system failure at the Polish Customs Office. In the light of that, the registration of the transport, transferring cargoes to Poland, will not be conducted in customs’ terms."

The usual passage of lorries will resume at about 8:00 on 22 April."

Details: At that, the traffic of passenger cars and buses will be conducted as usual.

Background:

  • On 18 April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, emphasising that Ukraine was in a tough situation. 
  • On 20 April, the movement of Ukrainian lorries at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints on the border with Poland resumed.

Subjects: PolandborderState Border Guard Service
